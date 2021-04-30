Dawson Community College wraps up outdoor season

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - After missing out on outdoor track last year, the Dawson Community College Buccaneers hit the ground running and recently closed the outdoor track season in Dickinson at the DSU Open. The Bucs saw a number of top placings both at meets and overall in the NJCAA performance lists.

On the women’s side, Kayla Parisien won the 1500m race and then turned around to place 3rd in the 800m. Parisien currently has the 49th fastest 1500m time in the NJCAA with a time of 5:15.56 and the 6th fastest 800m time with a time of 2:31.5.

Kiana Miller also took 3rd place for the Buccaneers in Javelin with a throw of 30.17m which places her 20th in the NJCAA. Kylie Shumway threw the shot put and placed 6th at the DSU Open and finished the season in the top 50 in the NJCAA with a throw of 10.19m.

On the Men’s side, the 4x100m relay team was running for a national qualification time that they had missed by 1.7 seconds at a previous meet. Unfortunately the team still came about a second shy of the Nationals qualifying time due to a slow handoff, but placed 2nd in the race at DSU. The relay team finishes with a time of 42.93 and sits at the 27th fastest time in the NJCAA. The relay team members were: Dallin Garner, Brayden Fraser, Scott Rafter, and Jayden Fraser.

In the 100m dash, the Fraser brothers false started, but their teammates stepped up and Dallin Garner placed 2nd with a time of 10.99 and Michael Galle placed 3rd. Jayden Fraser holds the school record with a time of 10.87 in the 100m.

The Fraser brothers, Brayden and Jayden, turned around from a tough 100m DQ to tie for first place in the 200m with a time of 22.03. Dallin Garner placed 4th in the 200m with a time of 22.78. Alongside his 4th place finish in the 200m, and 2nd place finish in the 100m dash, Garner placed 6th in Pole Vault and is currently sitting in the top 30 within the NJCAA.

Coach Alex Chase Wolff commented about the Buc’s track season, “It was a bummer to just miss the nationals qualifying time for both the relay team and Kayla, but the team showed up and proved to other teams we race against that we belong there too and to not doubt us. I am incredibly proud of them for that. We have a great group of freshmen returning as sophomores next year, alongside a very strong and eager group coming in as freshman this fall. I am excited to see what else we can do and to see us continue to improve and make our mark within track and field.”

This is the first year the Buccaneers have competed with more than just a distance program within track and field since the program was reinstated in 2018.