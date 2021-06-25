Watch
Dawson Community College women sign Texas home school player

DCC ATHLETICS
LilyAnna Barcenas
Posted at 6:43 AM, Jun 25, 2021
(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College women's head basketball coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. has announced the commitment of LilyAnna Barcenas of Huffman, Texas.

Barcenas is a 6’0 forward/center who played for Premier-Huntsville High School. She played for head coach Matt Fleming, leading her team to the Texas Home School State Basketball Championships. In the 2020-2021 season, her team placed first in the 18 Under Girls Bronze Championship of the 30th Annual Texas Home School State Basketball Championship.

“I chose to go to Dawson because I loved the small town environment," said Barcenas. "I liked meeting the coaches when I visited Glendive. I see myself growing even further in the sport of basketball under Coach Romeo and building a great sisterhood with such talented players. I’m excited to become a part of the team.”

Barcenas was voted tam MVP and was selected to the All-Tournament Team in the State Tournament. She averaged 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.1 steals.

“Lily has the will and the want. She trains a lot and absorbs teaching," said Lagmay. "I was really impressed by her work ethic. Seeing her play, I believe she is going to be great defensively and a rebounding asset to our program. As an interior player, I love the fact that she is able to run the floor baseline to baseline with ease. She’s a great person, a believer in God and comes from a great family household with good morals and values.”

Barcenas has also played AAU ball in the Houston area with Lady Drive Nation under Coach Everett Green. Green said, “Lily is a student of the game. She’s a great player on both sides of the ball. She changed the dynamics of our program in 3 weeks. Dawson is getting a great young lady and player. She’s going to be great at the next level.”

