Dawson Community College wins 4th straight Play 4Kay Award

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - The Dawson Community College Women's Basketball team has done it again.

The Lady Buccaneers were nationally recognized for the 4th year in a row as raising the most money for breast cancer research in the two-year college division by the Kay Yow Foundation.

Dawson joins repeat winners Illinois State (NCAA DI), Anderson (NCAA DII), Moravian (NCAA DIII), Faulkner College (NAIA) and Grace Christian School (K-12).

"It has been truly an honor to be part of the Play 4Kay organization. Our campus, community, team and friends of Dawson and the local sponsors of Glendive community have been fully supportive of this cause, and we can't thank them enough for being fully engaged annually. It's family here at Dawson, and for us being located in a rural geographic location, our town comes up very big!" said Dawson Head Coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr.

Play4Kay is the Fund’s largest fundraising initiative with events hosted in all 50 states. Through the nationwide support of participating Play4Kay teams, coaches, fans, officials, and communities, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund continues to make a significant impact in the fight against ALL cancers affecting women.

The Fund honored the following schools and communities for raising the most money in their respective divisions at the Wow4Yow appreciation event and the closing session of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s national convention in Minneapolis, MN at the Women’s Basketball Final Four:

Division I (BCS): Illinois State University (Bloomington-Normal, IL)

Division I (Non BCS): Illinois State University (Bloomington-Normal, IL)

Division II: Anderson University (Anderson, SC)

Division III: Moravian College (Bethlehem, PA)

NAIA: Faulkner University (Montgomery, AL)

Junior College/Community College: Dawson Community College (Glendive, MT)

K-12: Grace Christian School (Raleigh, NC)

This year is extra special as all award recipients are repeat winners, signifying each community’s ongoing commitment to impacting the lives of women battling cancer.

“We are most appreciative of our divisional winners, who embody the true spirit of Play4Kay – to serve others,” said Stephanie Glance, CEO of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. “What an incredible impact each of these teams is making in the fight against cancer and in the lives of the survivors they inspire and uplift each year in their own communities.”

About the Kay Yow Cancer Fund

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund was officially founded on December 3, 2007, from the vision of the organization’s namesake, Kay Yow, former NC State University head women’s basketball coach. Coach Yow was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 before succumbing to the disease on January 24, 2009. The Kay Yow Cancer Fund is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to being a part of finding an answer in the fight against ALL cancers affecting women through raising money for scientific research, providing access to quality cancer healthcare for underserved women, and unifying people for a common cause. For more information on the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, or to donate, please visit KayYow.com.

