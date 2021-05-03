Dawson Community College wins 3rd straight Mon-Dak title; to host sub-regional

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE -- The 2021 Dawson Community College softball women have clinched the Mon-Dak Conference Championship for a third straight season. This is DCC's eighth Mon-Dak Championship in 10 years.

Dawson has previously won it in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and now in 2021. The 2020 softball season was canceled due to COVID-19.

"I have been at Dawson for 11 years now and we have played 10 seasons. We have never finished below second place in the MonDak since I have been here. This is a true testament to the quality of student-athletes that we have been able to recruit to Dawson. It is such a great feeling to see all of our players' hard work pay off for them," said head coach Jim LeProwse.

LeProwse's overall record for the past 10 seasons in the MonDak Conference up to date is 147-16. This year's team is 27-5.

Dawson Community College will host the NJCAA Division II West Sub-Regional Softball Championships on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There will be four games each on Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m. and running every two hours. The championship game will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Thursday’s game will only be if necessary. Games will be played at BL Baker Memorial Field on the campus of DCC in Glendive. It will be a five-team double-elimination tournament.

DCC enters as the No. 1 seed and will open at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. If the Bucs win they will play again at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Miles Community College will be the No. 2 seed. Lake Region State College will be the No. 3 seed with Williston State College and Bismarck State College rounding out the field as the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds, respectively.

Tickets are $10 per day for adults or $15 for the tournament. Kids admission is $5. Bucs Club members get in free with their season passes. DCC faculty, staff and students will also get in free with school ID.

The winner of the West Sub-Regional Tournament and the runners-up will advance to the Region Tournament which will be hosted by the winner of the East Sub-Region winner on May 9-10. The winner of the Region Tournament will advance to the District Championship at the Region XI Winner on May 14 -15 with an automatic berth to the National Tournament on the line.