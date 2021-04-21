Dawson Community College wins 12th straight

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College is riding a 12-game win streak after taking four more from Bismarck State College in a home-and-away series.

Big Second Inning Propels Dawson Community College Softball to Victory

Dawson Community College defeated Bismarck State College 9-2 on Saturday thanks to five runs in the second inning. Laci Leishman, Riley Arnold, and Shelby Martin all contributed in the big inning with RBIs. Dawson got on the board in the first inning when an error scored one run. Lady Buccaneers put up five runs in the second inning. The offensive firepower by Dawson was led by Leishman, Arnold, and Martin, all driving in runs in the inning. Shelby Martin was credited with the victory for Dawson Community College. Martin allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out ten and walking one.

Katie Fields took the loss for Bismarck State College. The hurler allowed ten hits and nine runs over six innings, striking out one.

Dawson launched one home run on the day. Leishman put one out in the second inning. Lady Bucs tallied ten hits on the day. Arnold and Leishman each collected two hits to lead the Lady Buccaneers.

Macy Wetsch led Bismarck State College with two hits in three at bats.

Dawson Defeats Mystics in a Blow-Out Victory

Dawson easily dispatched Bismarck State 9-1 on Saturday. Dawson got on the board in the first inning when Maycen O'Neal drew a walk, scoring one run. Deven Creech earned the victory in the pitcher's circle for DCC. Creech surrendered one run on one hit over five innings, striking out six and walking zero.

Alyssa Ruden took the loss for Bismarck State. Ruden lasted four innings, allowing 14 hits and nine runs while striking out three.

Lady Buccaneers had 14 hits in the game. Fallyn Marshall, Ashlynne Copinga, and Laci Leishman all managed multiple hits for Dawson. Copinga and Marshall all had three hits to lead Dawson.

Katie Fields led Bismarck with one hit in two at bats.

Lady Bucs Softball Blows Away Bismarck State by 8 Runs

Dawson sailed to an easy victory over Bismarck State College 11-3 on Sunday. Dawson opened up scoring in the first inning. A sacrifice bunt by Alexa Kappel scored one run for the Lady Bucs. Dawson tallied four runs in the fourth inning. Shelby Martin, Alissa West, and Angel Montoya each had RBIs in the frame. Alexa Kappel pitched DCC to victory. The pitcher allowed four hits and three runs over five innings, striking out five.

Alyssa Ruden took the loss for Bismarck. The pitcher went five innings, allowing 11 runs on nine hits and striking out one.

Lady Buccaneers collected nine hits. Montoya and West each racked up multiple hits for Dawson. Montoya led the Lady Buccaneers with three hits in three at bats.

Emmie Thompson went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Lady Mystics in hits.

Dawson Overcomes Bismarck State in Face of Early 4-Run Inning

The Lady Buccaneers weathered a push by Bismarck State College in the fifth inning where Dawson coughed up four runs, but Lady Bucs still won 18-5 on Sunday.

Bismarck State College's big inning was driven by a single by Rylee Stotz, an error on a ball put in play by Alyssa Ruden, and a double by Samantha Hettinger.

Dawson fired up the offense in the first inning, when Maycen O'Neal laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring two runs. Lady Buccaneers scored seven runs in the sixth inning. The offensive firepower by Dawson was led by Alissa West, Maycen O'Neal, Raquel McAuliffe, and Hayley Story, all driving in runs in the inning. Tia Washington led DCC to victory in the circle. The righty lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out four and walking zero. Deven Creech threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Ruden took the loss for Bismarck State. The pitcher allowed five hits and eight runs over one inning, striking out one.

The Lady Bucs scattered 16 hits in the game. Copinga, O'Neal, McAuliffe, Leishman, and Meagher all had multiple hits for Dawson. Copinga led Dawson with three hits in five at bats.

Bismarck State totaled eight hits. Hettinger and Kambree Jahner each managed multiple hits for the Lady Mystics.

