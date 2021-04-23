Dawson Community College win streak reaches 14

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - The Dawson Community College softball women ran their win streak to 14 games with a doubleheader sweep over Miles Community College.

Dawson Softball Grabs Lead in Eighth Inning for Victory Over Miles Community College

Dawson Community College Softball defeated Miles Community College 3-1 on Wednesday after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied at one with Dawson batting in the top of the eighth when Deven Creech homered on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs. The pitching was strong on both sides. Shelby Martin struck out 11, while Kassidy Kinzie sat down seven.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Lady Buccaneers tied things up at one when Maycen O'Neal hit a solo homer. Martin got the win for Dawson. Martin lasted eight innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out 11.

Kinzie took the loss for Miles Community College. The pitcher allowed three hits and three runs over eight innings, striking out seven.

Dawson socked two home runs on the day. Maycen O'Neal went deep in the sixth inning. Creech put one out in the eighth inning. Angel Montoya, Creech, and O'Neal each collected one hit to lead the Lady Bucs. Dawson was sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. O'Neal had the most chances in the field with 13.

Drives in Eight as Dawson Defeats Miles

Maycen O'Neal showed timely hitting on Wednesday, driving in eight on three hits to lead DCC Softball past Miles 13-3 on Wednesday. Maycen O'Neal drove in runs on a home run in the first, a home run in the fifth, and a home run in the seventh. In the first inning, Dawson got their offense started when O'Neal homered on a 2-2 count, scoring three runs. Lady Bucs tallied three runs in the seventh inning. Dawson scored its runs on a home run by O'Neal. Deven Creech led the red and black to victory in the circle. Creech allowed three hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out seven.

Raegan Harper took the loss for the Lady Pioneers. Harper allowed two hits and three runs over one-third of an inning, walking one.

The Lady Buccaneers smacked five home runs on the day. O'Neal had a long ball in the first, fifth, and seventh innings. Shelby Martin put one out in the fifth inning. Creech went for the long ball in the fourth inning. Dawson racked up 14 hits on the day. O'Neal, Ashlynne Copinga, Alexa Kappel, and Deven Creech each managed multiple hits for Dawson. Copinga and O'Neal each collected three hits to lead DCC. Lady Bucs tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Copinga led the way with four. The Lady Buccaneers didn't commit a single error in the field. O'Neal had seven chances in the field, the most on the team.

Miles Community College was sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Hazel Eaton had the most chances in the field with six.

