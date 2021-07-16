Dawson Community College welcomes Hall of Fame nominations

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College is accepting nominations for the Buccaneer Athletic Hall of Fame. Anyone is welcome to nominate a deserving team or individual directly online at https://dawsonbucs.com/sports/hof/Hall_of_Fame_Nomination_Form [r20.rs6.net] . Any nominations who weren’t selected previously will be reconsidered for three subsequent years and then will go inactive if not selected by that time. They can be renominated again in the future.

The Buccaneer Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2018-2019 to give appropriate recognition to individuals and teams who have made outstanding contributions in intercollegiate athletics at Dawson Community College while reflecting the positive values and traditions of the institution.

There are four categories for nominations:

1) Student-athlete- eligible 10 years after their final season at DCC and must have left in good standing.

2) Coach or Athletic Director- eligible five years after their final season at DCC

3) Contributor- someone who has shown outstanding service with longevity for DCC athletics

4) Team- eligible 10 years after the season they competed

The inaugural class of Hall of Fame Inductees included basketball player Brad Pauley; rodeo coach Tom Ree; long-time coach, athletic director, and administrator Donald Kettner; and the 1981 National Championship Men’s Rodeo team. The 2020 class consisted of women’s basketball player and softball player Kaila Fowler-Clarke; men’s basketball player Gary Baumann; DCC’s first women’s basketball coach Lois Steele; and the 2001 baseball team. There was not an induction in 2021 because of COVID.

The Hall of Fame is a part of DCC’s mission to foster a culture of excellence, and the college is excited to honor the individuals and teams who have achieved excellence in athletics over the past 60 years.