Dawson Community College sweeps Miles Community College in Sunday DH

GLENDIVE - Playing their first home game since December 10, the Dawson Community College basketball men blazed out of the gates with a 22-3 run in the opening seven minutes and never looked back on their way to a 100-60 victory over in-state rival Miles Community College.

“I loved our effort tonight”, commented head coach Joe Peterson. “We were sprinting hard, diving on the floor, taking charges and crashing the glass. We need that kind of effort every time we step on the floor. We got out of sync offensively a little in that first half, but our intensity stayed consistent.”

The fast start was ignited by Jalen Tot’s lay-up, a Riley Spoonhunter 3-pointer and then a jumper and another lay-up by Tot. DeAngelo Horn then connected on four straight free throws. The second unit came in and kept it going with a balanced effort, but it was the defense that suffocated the visitors. Dawson forced 6 turnovers in the opening seven minutes and the only points came from a three-pointer by Ray Daniels. After the hot start Dawson went a little cold and only scored three points in the next five minutes. The closest the Pioneers could ever get though was a 13 point deficit. Dawson closed the half with a couple of free throws from Jalen Tot and Kennedy Brown to stretch the lead back up to 18 points. Eighteen first half turnovers was Miles undoing.

In the first minute of the second half Jajuan Tot made a driving lay-up to put Dawson up by 20 and the lead stayed over 20 points the rest of the way. All twelve Dawson players scored and the Bucs bench outscored Miles 52-10. DCC forced 28 turnovers and held the visitors to 39% shooting from the field.

Dawson had 5 guys in double figures, and was led by Kennedy Brown who finished with 15 points, on 6 of 10 shooting, as well as grabbing 5 rebounds and blocking 6 shots. Jalen Tot and Reggie both scored 13 points, dished out 3 assists, and recorded 2 steals. DeAngelo Horn scored 12 points and Riley Spoonhunter scored 11 (3-5 3PT) to round out the Bucs in double figures.

The Pioneers were led by Ray Daniels who scored 18 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Blessing Adesipe also scored in double figures, finishing with 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

The Bucs are now 16-3 on the season and 8-2 in the conference. It was their 27th straight conference home win, a record dating back to January 24, 2019; almost 3 full calendar years. Dawson will turn around and play again tomorrow with a road trip at Williston State College before they return home on Thursday night.

DCC's women also cruised to a win against MCC handling the Pioneers 78-37 on Sunday.

“The team chemistry was outstanding this afternoon,” commented DCC Coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. “To see our team gel, supporting one another whether good or bad, was really something special to witness. These gals have always given 100% effort throughout the season, and that was the one thing that kept us going strong. We were well balanced tonight. You just never know about rivalry games. Records don’t count. So it’s anyone’s game, and they have a really good experienced coach.”

Dawson edged out Miles in almost every category. They outrebounded them 38-26, had 27 steals, and 22 team assists. Miles had 39 turnovers for the game and shot 25% from the field. The Lady Buccaneers outscored their opponent 36-4 in the paint and 33-12 off the bench. The red and black attack saw 41 points converted off turnovers.

Every Lady Buccaneer scored in the game with sophomore Olivia Williams leading with 14 points, to go along with 6 rebounds and a game high 6 steals. Eva Kingston scored 12 points, had 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Samantha Jenkins added 11 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and collected 3 steals.

DCC gets no rest as they hit the road to visit the Lady Tetons of Williston State College on Monday, January 17 at 5:30 pm. Dawson currently sits in 3rd place in conference, while Williston is in 4th.