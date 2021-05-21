Dawson Community College signs Michigan prep rebounder

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College head women’s basketball coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. has announced his first signee from the state of Michigan.

6’0 center Isabelle Buhr of Cheboygan, Michigan officially signed her NJCAA National Letter of Intent to play basketball for Dawson Community College.

“I chose Dawson as my college ultimately because it holds far more opportunities for my future than my other options," said Buhr. "Being in the midwest is perfect for my major and because Dawson is extremely affordable, it made it that much better of a deal. When I found out the success that the women's basketball program has had, it made me even more excited to attend and continue playing basketball in a competitive environment as well as better my skills in a great atmosphere.”

As a varsity basketball starter all four years, Buhr’s career average was 11 points and 11 rebounds. She holds the school career record for most rebounds with 746. Her senior year, she averaged 12 points and 9 rebounds. In her last two seasons, she was voted Cheboygan Daily Tribune Player of the Year, First Team All-Conference and Team MVP. In her first two years as an underclassman, she was Second Team All-Conference and voted Team Offensive Player of the Year. Buhr has been a team captain since her sophomore year. Academically she was on the honor roll all four years and was voted 4th at States according to the Veterans of Foreign Affairs publication.

“Isabelle will not be moved around in the paint. She has pure natural strength and power," said Lagmay. "She screens well, trying to always create open opportunities for her teammates, and she boxes out earnestly. Izzy embraces physicality and enjoys it! She is able to move well around the basket offensively and defensively. What I really liked was the fact that she wants to get better and she loves the competition. I’m excited to work with her this fall.”

Buhr has accomplished lots not only on the court, but in other sports as well. She has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. Buhr played 3 years of high school football: 2 years on junior varsity and 1 year on varsity. She was a captain on the JV squad her sophomore year. Her positions included kicker, defensive tackle and offensive tackle. She was on the track and field varsity team throwing shot put and discus the past two years, and for three seasons, Buhr was a goalie on her varsity soccer team.

Her high school coach, Barry Salter, added, “I am excited to see Belle playing at the next level. I have watched her step up and accept any challenge she has faced at the high school level and I am confident she will take that same attitude at the next level.”