Dawson Community College, Miles Community College haul in Mon-Dak softball awards

GLENDIVE - A combined seven players from Dawson Community College and Miles Community College received Mon-Dak All-Conference softball honors, the league announced this week.

DCC honorees included Deven Creech (Billings, MT), Bailey Hansen (Riverton, UT), McKenzie Harbison (Vernal, UT) and Alison Eldridge (Billings, UT).

Head coach Tami Lagmay was named 2022 Mon-Dak Conference Coach of the Year.

Coach Lagmay commented, “This shows the commitment and hard work that our players put in. I’m very proud of them.”

The Dawson Community College Softball Lady Buccaneers won the regular season 2022 Mon-Dak Conference Championship, their ninth in 11 years.

The three players representing MCC are Liz Ybarra, HaiLeigh Davis and Abby Johnson.

Ybarra is a freshman leftfielder from Belgrade and led the Pioneers in batting average this season going 57-108 (.528), RBI (37), doubles (16) and triples (4). Ybarra had a slugging percentage of .750 and committed only 1 error in the outfield. She also led the team in runs (29)

Davis, a freshman catcher from Shepherd, batted 32-63 (.508) and didn't have an error from the catcher's position. She drew 18 walks and had 11 stolen bases. Davis missed several games early in the season with an injury.

Johnson is a 2nd baseman from Hamilton who batted 35-95 (.368) and led the Pioneers in home runs (6) and runs scored (29). She had 9 doubles, 2 triples, and 21 RBI for the season.

The Region XIII Champion Pioneers will host Kirkwood Community College (Iowa) on Saturday and Sunday in a best-of-3 series with the winner advancing to the NJCAA DII Softball Tournament in Oxford, Alabama taking place from May 24-28.

