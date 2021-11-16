Dawson Community College men, women sweep Miles Community College

(Editor's note: DCC/MCC Athletics releases)

MILES CITY - In an intense game, the Dawson Community College basketball men beat Miles Community College 91-79 Monday night. The win improves Dawson’s record to 6-1 on the season and 5-1 in conference play.

In the first half, Dawson built up a seven point lead ten minutes in, but the Pioneers came roaring back with a lot of success in transition, and the half ended with Miles ahead 45-44. They held Dawson to 18% shooting from the 3-point line (3-16). Tvon Jones had the hot hand for the Pioneers, connecting on three shots from long range and scoring 17 points in the opening half. DeAngelo Horn and Kose Egbule both hit double digits in the scoring column during the first twenty minutes for the Buccaneers.

In the second half, there were nine lead changes, but Dawson’s defense tightened up, forcing turnovers and limiting the home team’s opportunities inside the paint. The Bucs gradually took control of the game as the half wore on and they didn’t let Miles back in this time as they cruised to the 12 point win.

Because of their advantage in turnovers (10 compared to 22 for Miles) and offensive rebounding (16 compared to 8 for Miles), the Bucs shot 20 more shots than Miles did in the game. Even though they shot lower percentages than Miles from the field, 3-point line and free throw line, the Bucs still secured the double digit win.

“It didn’t come easy for us tonight,” commented Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. “Miles really played hard and competed. I think our pressure forced turnovers and created opportunities for us, but also wore them down towards the end. Cordell played really tough inside and Reggie was very lively. It’s never easy to win on the road so we are happy to come away with this one.”

Dawson was led by Cordell Stinson who finished with 18 points, on 8 of 12 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Reggie Martin shot 7 for 9 from the field to score 15 to go along with his 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Kose Egbule also had 15 points and grabbed 8 rebounds (5 offensively) and had 4 steals on the night. DeAngelo Horn rounded out the Buccaneers in double figures with a 12 point and 6 rebound effort.

The Pioneers were led by Tvon Jones who scored 22 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. Other notables for Miles was Blessing Adesipe who scored 16 and grabbed 9 boards and Ray Daniels also had 13 points and 6 rebounds.

Dawson will take on the Northwest (WY) College Trappers on Wednesday, November 17th, in a non-conference matchup.

Meantime, a cold shooting 2nd half that saw MCC's women shoot 28% from the field — including 0-12 from the 3-point line — turned out to be the demise in Monday's 62-47 loss to Dawson. The Pioneers trailed by 4 points at the half (35-31) but mustered up only 16 2nd half points shooting 7-25 from the field and 0-12 from the 3-point line.

The first half was full of action as the lead changed hands 6 times and there were 3 ties as the teams combined for 30 1st half turnovers and a 35-31 Dawson lead. The Pioneers held a 7-point lead in the first quarter but could not take advantage of 17 1st half turnovers by the Bucs.

The teams combined for 47 turnovers on the game and a 7-42 effort from the 3-point line (16%). Dawson won the rebounding battle (47-37) and held on with some timely defense in the 4th quarter when the Pioneers scored only 6 points.

The Pioneers did not have a player score in double figures but all 9 players that were suited up scored.

The Pioneers are now 1-4 on the season and 0-4 in MonDak Conference play. They will go at it again in a non-conference game against Region IX Northwest College at home on Thursday night at 5 p.m.