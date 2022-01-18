Dawson Community College men, women drop nail-biters at Williston State

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Shooting 50 percent from the foul line was a big factor in Dawson Community College's 68-67 women's basketball loss to Williston State College Monday night. Dawson made 13 of 26 points from the charity stripe while Williston shot 63%.

Williston capitalized on 3 of Dawson’s primary ball handlers fouling out of the game, which left the visiting team in limbo. Lady Bucs Head Coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. commented on the loss, “There are no excuses. We know how good we are, but when we are inconsistent, we are bound to lose to any team. Williston took advantage, held their poise, and converted when necessary. They are winning very important conference games at the right time. I tip my hat to them.” Coach Lagmay continued, “If you don’t make free throws in one possession games, you lose. If you want to win the close ones, players must make the free throws.”

The home team had 4 players in double figures. Dawson only had two. Lady Buc Sam Jenkins came off the bench and was one rebound shy of a double double with a game high 22 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals. Eva Kingston recorded a double double with 11 points and a game high 10 rebounds.

There were 7 ties and 2 lead changes in the game. Dawson erased a 15 point deficit from the 3rd quarter. Logan Stetzner made a 3 point shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime, but it was not enough as the Lady Tetons of Williston converted 20 points from Dawson’s 19 turnovers.

The Lady Bucs return home on Thursday, January 20th at 5:30 pm. They will be trying to avenge an earlier loss to Dakota College.

Meanwhile, after a lop-sided victory at home on Sunday, the DCC's men started sluggish on the road Monday at Williston State College.

The Tetons got up by as many as twenty points in the second half. Dawson clawed their way back into the game and cut the gap to two points, but Williston made their free throws down the stretch and secured a 74-70 win.

Dawson’s offense sputtered in the early going, but so did Williston as the teams battled back and forth with 6 ties. Williston got hot as the half wore on and took a 44-31 advantage into the break. Dawson only shot 34% from the field compared to WSC’s 58%. Clovis Gallon and Galdo Tutu led the way with 14 points and 10 points, respectively. The Tetons also outrebounded Dawson 25-14 in the opening half.

Williston increased that lead to twenty points just four minutes into the second half. Dawson’s defense tightened up, they took control of the boards, and they started to get hot from long range, led by Joe Mpoyo. The visitors steadily climbed back into the game, eventually pulling within two points at 72-70. That was the closest they could get as Galdo Tutu made 4-5 from the charity stripe to close out the game.

Bucs Coach Joe Peterson shared his thoughts, “I was really disappointed by our effort in the first half. They were more hungry and really got after it. If we could have played with the same intensity in the first half as we did in the second half, it would have been a totally different game.”

Dawson shot 35% from the 3-point line for the game, but only 34% from the field. They outrebounded the Tetons by 13 in the second half and by 2 for the game. Williston shot 49% from the field and 47% from 3-point range in the game.

Dawson was led by Joe Mpoyo who scored 15 points, shooting 50% from the 3PT line (5-10). Reggie Martin contributed 10 points and 5 rebounds and Kennedy Brown had 10 points and 7 rebounds.

The Tetons were led by Clovis Gallon who scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while dishing out 7 assists. Galdo Tutu scored 16 points and Ezekiel Spann finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Dawson 16-4 (8-3) will host Dakota College of Bottineau for another Mon-Dak Conference game on Thursday night, January 20th.