Dawson Community College men storm past Northwest College 96-61

GLENDIVE - It was a total men's basketball team effort Thursday night as Dawson Community College took care of business at home against Northwest College (WY) 96-61.

Every Dawson player who got into the game got on the scoreboard and 12 of the 13 players grabbed at least 1 rebound. Northwest started hot and took an early 11-5 lead three minutes into the game, but Dawson outscored the visitors 47-13 in the next 17 minutes and went into the locker room with a 52-24 lead.

Dawson Coach Joe Peterson shared his thoughts, "I felt like we kept our intensity and energy for the entire forty minutes for the first time this season. In the early part of the season, we haven't shot as well as we should, so I've been waiting for us to get hot and we finally did tonight. We are a good team and have been getting wins without shooting well, but when those shots are falling, we are really dangerous."

It seemed like all of the shots were falling in the first half. The Bucs shot a blistering 63% from the field and 53% from 3-point range, connecting on 8 shots from deep; while holding the Trappers to 30% from the field, 23% from 3-point range and forcing 15 turnovers. In the second half, Dawson "cooled" to 51% shooting and still managed to outscore Northwest 44-37. On the night, Dawson forced 25 turnovers and scored 31 points off of those turnovers while out rebounding them 41-34.

DCC was led by Jajuan Tot who finished with 18 points, on 7 of 9 shooting, including 3-4 from the 3PT line. Jajuan also had 4 steals and dished out 3 assists. Jalen Tot scored 13 points, had 4 steals, and gave out 4 assists. Rounding out the Bucs in double figures was Joe Mpoyo who also scored 13 points and grabbed 4 rebounds.

The Trappers were led by Andre Loigu who scored 12 points in 9 minutes, all in the second half. Other notables included Gabriel Gutierrez who finished with 10 points and 6 rebounds, and Juan Pablo Camargo who also scored 10 points.

Dawson 7-1 (5-1) will take on the Bismarck State College Mystics on at 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 20th, in their final early season conference matchup.

