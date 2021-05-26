Dawson Community College men sign Texas big man

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - The Dawson Community College men’s basketball program has signed 6’8 forward Tim Hartman from Fort Worth Dunbar High School in Texas, announced Bucs' head coach Joe Peterson.

“I chose Dawson because of the amazing opportunity and the team chemistry they have. I am very thankful to be a part of the program.”

Hartman, who spent last year at Blinn College in Texas, graduated in 2020 and during his senior year he averaged 13.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 58.2% from the field. He was a 3-year letterman at Dunbar. His teams went 29-5 in their district during his three years on varsity and reached the 2nd round of the state playoffs in his final two years. Hartman has a 7’2 wingspan.

Dawson’s Coach Peterson talked about this recent addition, “Tim is a hard-working young man with a big upside. He’s played for a great coach and comes from a really good high school program so you know he has a solid foundation. He is still developing and by choosing the junior college route and coming to a place like Dawson, he’s going to have a chance to reach his potential.”