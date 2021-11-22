Dawson Community College men bounce Bismarck State, women stumble

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College turned in a big Sunday on the basketball court with both the men and women beating Bismarck State.

The men used 71 points off their bench to beat Bismarck State College 112-78 on Saturday afternoon, improving them to 8-1 on the season and 6-1 in the Mon-Dak Conference. The Bucs forced 27 turnovers and made 12 3's as well as outrebounded BSC 46-32.

The visiting Mystics hung around in the first few minutes, pulling within two on a dunk by Latrel Davis four minutes in, but then Dawson went on a quick 9-0 run fueled by a tip-in by Kose Egbule and a lay-up and then monster dunk by DeAngelo Horn. A minute later the Bucs got a 10-0 run with five points from Cordell Stinson. And then towards the end of the half, Dawson went on a 12-0 run with five points from Reggie Martin, a lay-up from Egbule and another dunk by Horn before Joe Mpoyo capped it with a 3-pointer from the corner. Dawson forced 18 turnovers and held the visitors to 39% shooting from the field and 0-11 shooting from the 3-point line in the opening twenty minutes; and they led 60-28 at the break. Three Bucs were in double figures at the break; Jajuan Tot, Reggie Martin and Joe Mpoyo.

In the second half, Bismarck cut it to 18 points after a good stretch, but never got closer than that as Dawson cruised to the 34 point victory. It was the fifth straight win for Dawson.

"I thought we picked up where we left off on Wednesday night vs. Northwest," said Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. "We really got after them defensively and forced a lot of turnovers which deflated their spirit and got us going offensively. Reggie and Kose were both really good at getting to the rim and gave us a lot of easy buckets. We are in a good position right now if we can keep working and getting better."

DCC scored 38 points off of 27 turnovers from Bismarck and scored 18 points on 18 offensive rebounds.

Dawson was led by Martin who finished with 24 points, on 8 of 12 shooting, as well as grabbing 5 rebounds and dishing out 4 assists. Jalen Tot scored 17 points and had 8 rebounds, 6 of which were offensive boards. Egbule and Mpoyo also had solid games with Egbule going for 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists and Mpoyo scoring 15 points on 50% shooting from 3 (4-8). Jajuan Tot and DeAngelo Horn rounded out the Bucs in double digits with 10 points each, Jajuan also added 5 assists and DeAngelo had 7 rebounds.

The Mystics were led by Jaden Mitzel who scored 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting and Alex Huber who scored 10 points and had 4 rebounds.

Dawson will get a short break before they take on Western Nebraska on Friday December 3rd, at the Border Wars Tournament in Gillette, WY; pitting Region IX teams vs. Region XIII teams.

Bismarck State College snapped a 3-game win streak for DCC's women by erasing a 20 point deficit to win 69-63.

Dawson was up 46-27 at halftime, but it was the Lady Mystics who finished the game strong, outscoring the Lady Bucs 19-10 and 23-7 in the 3rd and 4th quarters respectively. Bismarck outrebounded Dawson 45-32 and outscored them on bench points 28-8. Dawson did outscore Bismarck 40-32 in the paint and forced 26 turnovers, but could not buy a bucket in the last 5:53 of the 4th quarter.

A not so shocked Coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. said, “I know Bismarck’s history, and they are a quality program. Those girls fight just as hard as we do. Our inexperience to hold a large lead was on full display tonight. Nothing was falling for us in the second half. What do you do? It’s college basketball. We won some of those, and tonight we did not. I’m confident the players will bounce back.”

Brianna Bergum led the game with 20 points, along with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal. Samantha Jenkins scored 14 points, to go along with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and a game high 6 steals. Hailee Brandon scored 10 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, dished 2 assists and had 3 steals, but had a team high 5 turnovers. Eva Kingston collected a team high 10 rebounds.

Dawson will take a long break and return to action on the road in Billings against Rocky Mountain College JV on Monday, November 29 at 2:00 pm.