Dawson Community College men back on track; beat United Tribes by 10

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

BISMARCK, ND - Seven Buccaneers scored in double figures as the Dawson Community College basketball men beat United Tribes Technical College 92-82 in Bismarck on Monday night. The win improves DCC’s record to 15-3 on the season and 7-2 in conference play.

The first half saw 10 ties and 15 lead changes as the two teams fought back and forth. The Thunderbirds rode the hot shooting of Jayce Archambault (3-6 on 3’s) and Jordan Lebeau (3-4 on 3’s) through the opening twenty minutes. Dawson did their damage from the inside, shooting 16-27 from 2-point range and 12-17 from the free throw line. The Buccaneers took the lead with 14 seconds left on free throws from Joe Mpoyo to take a narrow 50-49 advantage going into half-time.

At the start of the second half, Dawson held them scoreless for the first four minutes as they went on an 11-0 run to take control of the game. They eventually built a 74-58 lead before United Tribes went on a 20-4 run, fueled by the hot shooting of Lebeau who connected from 25 feet to tie it up at 78 with five minutes to go. Reggie Martin answered with a couple of free throws for DCC. UTTC tied it up again at 80 with 4:06 remaining. Cordell Stinson made two free throws to break the tie for Dawson and the Bucs’ defense tightened up again, holding UTTC to only two points the rest of the way as the visitors secured the hard fought victory. The T-birds shot 13-32 from the 3 point line and Dawson only went 3-23, but the Bucs outscored them by 18 from the free throw line and forced 21 turnovers in the game.

“They are a really tough team, especially at home,” commented Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. “They’ve already beat the top team in the conference and had their sights set on knocking us off. I think our guys battled hard. It was a tough shooting night, but we still found a way to win. It’s nice to be able to play the next day after a loss and get that bad taste out of your mouth.”

All ten players who played got in the scoring column for Dawson and seven reached double digits including Jalen Tot, Reggie Martin, DeAngelo Horn, Joe Mpoyo, Michael Jok, Cordell Stinson and Kennedy Brown. Brown also snagged 11 rebounds and Jalen Tot dished out 7 assists. Lebeau and Sylvester Union both scored 17 points to lead the T-Birds.

The Buccaneers will get a few days off and return home to host Miles Community College on Sunday afternoon at 4:00 pm. The game was originally scheduled for last week.

