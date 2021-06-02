Dawson Community College lands 6-foot-1 forward

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Jerry Ngopot signed his NJCAA National Letter of Intent with Dawson Community College. Ngopot is a 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward who graduated from Lee Academy in Maine. He grew up in Central African Republic and joined the Africa branch of NBA Academy in 2019 and trained with them in Senegal. He came to the U.S. this past year to study and play at Lee Academy in Maine.

Dawson Bucs Coach Peterson was excited, “Jerry is very long, but is also very skilled for his size. He’s received top level training through NBA Academy and Lee Academy so I know he will be prepared for college basketball and will be able to help right away. He’s hungry and driven to succeed which means he will continue developing during his time at Dawson. I can’t wait to see his growth!”

This year at Lee Academy, Ngopot averaged 13 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 54% from the field, 34% from the 3-point line and 75% from the free throw line. In the shortened season, Lee finished 13-6, playing a tough schedule.

His coach at Lee, Dan Haynes, commented, “Jerry has a unique blend of size, strength and athleticism. He has a big powerful frame so he can battle for points and rebounds inside, but also has the ability to stretch the floor and knock down 3's. There are not many people his size with his ability to run and move the way he does. He is a monster on the boards and has tremendous upside.”

During his time with NBA Academy in 2019-2020, Ngopot participated in the prestigious Basketball Without Borders (BWB) camps. He performed extremely well at the BWB during the NBA All Star weekend and was selected to the All Star team at the BWB in Senegal, Africa.

NBA Academy Africa Technical Director, Roland Houston said, “Jerry is a terrific rim to rim runner with a good skill set. His ability to rebound and score inside and out will be a great addition to the strong program Coach Peterson has built. Jerry’s willingness to grow and develop will be a terrific addition to the Dawson community.”