Dawson Community College lands 45 on Academic All-America list

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - The Dawson Community College Buccaneers have risen to the occasion with 45 student-athletes named NJCAA Academic All-Americans.

10 DCC teams were nationally recognized:

· Women’s Basketball (Top 10) 3.55

· Men’s Cross Country (Top 3) 3.42

· Softball 3.31

· Women’s Indoor Track (Top 4) 3.30

· Women’s Outdoor Track (Top 3) 3.30

· Men’s Indoor Track (Top 2) 3.17

· Men’s Outdoor Track (Top 4) 3.17

· Men’s Basketball (Top 14) 3.16

· Baseball 3.09

· Volleyball 3.03

Five student-athletes made First Team, with 11 on the Second Team and 29 on Third Team. The following is the list of students and their respective sport:

First Team:

Riley Arnold Softball

Nolan Beugeling Baseball

Brynn Jolma Women’s Basketball

Haley Olson Women’s Basketball

Jalyn Williams Baseball

Second Team:

Lauren Archie Softball

Mila Burger Baseball

Brent Curran Baseball

Alexa Kappel Softball

Dawson Laverell Men’s Basketball

Megan Lindbo Women’s Basketball

Chris Louie Baseball

Scott Rafter Indoor/Outdoor Track and Field

Francisco Rosario Baseball

Kell Schwers Men’s Basketball

Third Team:

Dalton Tarrant Baseball

Zach Austin Men’s Cross Country, Indoor/Outfield Track and Field

Roberto Davis Baseball

Brianna Bergum Women’s Basketball

Sarah Billmayer Women’s Basketball

Israel Birdsbill Baseball

Taylen Dolan Men’s Cross Country, Indoor/Outdoor Track and Field

Tamiya Francis Women’s Basketball

Dallin Garner Indoor/Outdoor Track and Field

Daniel Gilbert Baseball

Nathan Gilbert Baseball

Camryn Huston Softball

Shenan Jackson Softball

Ashya Klopfenstein Women’s Basketball

Charles Lampten Men’s Basketball

Seth Lucero Baseball

Shelby Martin Softball

Ellie Meeks Volleyball

Kiana Miller Women’s Basketball, Indoor/Outdoor Track and Field

Nathaniel Scragg Baseball

Cade Watson Baseball

Seeara Wojtczak Volleyball