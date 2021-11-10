Dawson Community College lands 1st softball signee of 2022

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College head softball coach Tami Lagmay has announced the signing of Faith McDonald from Loving High School in Loving, New Mexico.

Coach Lagmay said, “Faith really impressed me when she came for her visit a couple weeks ago. She brought a ton of velocity and movement in the circle. Not only did she bring a ton of potential in the circle, but at the plate too. She will definitely bring home run power to the lineup next year. Faith’s strong mentally and work ethic will fit in perfectly with the culture of our program. I could not be happier that she chose Dawson.”

McDonald was honored to receive some outstanding awards over her high school career. She was named 2019 and 2021 All District, All State Pitcher in 2021, the 2021 Lady Falcon Athlete Award, and Best Offensive Player in 2021.

Last year McDonald led her team in batting average (.633), (55) doubles, (20) triples, and ERA of 1.77.

McDonald stated, “I chose Dawson because when I first got there it instantly felt like home. On top of it feeling like home, I get to play the sport I love as well as getting my education. Coach Lagmay’s persistence definitely played a huge part on my overall commitment.”

