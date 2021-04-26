Dawson Community College jacks 11 HRs in softball sweep

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Explosive offense powered by 11 home runs led Dawson Community College to a softball sweep over Miles Community College, running DCC's win streak to 16 games.

Dawson Softball Takes 6-1 Victory Over Miles Community College

Dawson beat Miles Community College 6-1 on Thursday. Lady Buccaneers fired up the offense in the first inning. Shelby Martin drove in two when Martin singled. Dawson put up three runs in the second inning. DCC offense in the inning was led by Laci Leishman and Tia Washington, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning. Martin got the win for the Lady Bucs. Martin went seven innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out three and walking one.

Kassidy Kinzie took the loss for Miles Community College. Kinzie went six innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and striking out two.

Lady Buccaneers launched one home run on the day. Leishman had a homer in the second inning. Maycen O'Neal went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Dawson in hits. DCC was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Alissa West made the most plays with seven.

Miles Falls to Dawson Again for 4th Time

Dawson scores more runs than the visiting Lady Pioneers, takes victory on Thursday to the tune of 7-2. Dawson fired up the offense in the second inning. Shelby Martin hit a solo homer. Lady Buccaneers tallied four runs in the third inning. Dawson’s big bats in the inning were led by a single by Maycen O'Neal and an error on a ball put in play by Shelby Martin. Deven Creech was the winning pitcher for the red and black. The pitcher lasted seven innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out three.

Kassidy Kinzie took the loss for Miles. The pitcher surrendered seven runs on six hits over six innings, striking out three.

Lady Bucs tallied three home runs on the day. Martin went yard in the second inning. Creech went for the long ball in the second inning. Laci Leishman had a dinger in the sixth inning. Ashlynne Copinga, Angel Montoya, Creech, Leishman, Martin, and O'Neal all had one hit to lead Dawson Community College.

Coach Jim LeProwse stated, “I am really pleased with our pitchers and our defense. Miles came into this series with us nationally ranked in numerous offensive categories and we did a great job of slowing that all down. Our pitchers only gave up 7 runs in the four games series. We also did a great job of limiting their base running opportunities. Offensively we scored 29 runs and hit 11 home runs in the four games and that is great also.”

