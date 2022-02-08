Dawson Community College inks Montana pair Rodacker, Schwindt

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Lauren Rodacker of Billings Skyview and Scarlette Schwindt from Thompson Falls have committed and signed to Dawson Community College to play volleybalL, the school announced. Rodacker also plans to run track next year.

Rodacker has played volleyball all four years of high school, and was named 2nd Team All-Conference for the 2021 season. In track, Rodacker was only able to compete her junior year, due to an injury her freshman year, and covid bringing the track season to an end her sophomore year. However, even in her short amount of time competing she made it to Divisionals her first year in track, and put down times that will aid in the success of the mid-distance team at Dawson next year. Rodacker will graduate from Billings Skyview in May of 2022, and currently holds an unweighted 4.0 GPA.

Dawson’s Volleyball coach, Coach Dina Fritz stated, “Lauren brings a lot of energy to the court with her fun, energetic and outgoing personality. I am excited to get her in the gym and work with her in the fall. She will be a great addition to our great backrow that we have returning.”

Track coach, Alex Chase Wolff, commented, “I am so excited to have Lauren joining our team next year. She will bring positivity and high energy to our team and will be a huge asset to our woman’s side both individually, and within our relay teams for track.”

Schwindt is an all-around versatile player that has earned All-State Honors all four years of high school as well as earning team MVP all four years and team captain her senior season. Her team was District Champions her junior and senior seasons as well as Divisional Champions her senior year. Schwindt has also been a member of National Honors Society all four years of high school.

She quoted, “It’s not about looking for fame, it’s about playing for the little girl who fell in love with the game,” when asked about why she chose Dawson to continue her playing career.

Coach Dina Fritz says, “I watched Scarlette at the State tournament this year and was so impressed with her versatility on the court. She moved well in the backrow and was an exceptional hitter and setter. She will add a lot of depth to our team next year and I am thrilled she chose to come to Dawson to continue her volleyball and academic career.”

