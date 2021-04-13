Dawson Community College headed for esports playoffs

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - The DCC Bucs esports team coached by Josh Wentz and Tanner Wolff have wrapped up their first regular season.

The Bucs placed 2nd in their division and 5th overall in the NJCAAE for Call of Duty Cold War and 4th overall tying for 1st in their division in Call of Duty Modern Warfare facing opponents from all over the nation in the NJCAAE. The standings are good enough to make the playoffs in both titles. The Cold war team led by Jacksen Watts was 8-1 on the season. The Modern Warfare team led by Dallin Garner and William Ullerly was also 8-1 on the season.

“I am so proud of our team and how far they have come in such a short amount of time," said Wentz. "I never imagined we would have this much success in our first year as a program. These guys showed up, worked hard, and really put in the extra effort building their team skills together and their hard work shows with the results. I am really excited for the playoffs and the future for our program.”

The Bucs will start round 1 of the playoffs on 4/19 and 4/23 in their respective titles. The top 4 will conclude on 4/26 and 4/29. The playoff matches and championships will be broadcast on the NJCAAE twitch channel and ESTV. The Bucs will also be broadcasting their matches on their twitch channel.

“I am proud of all of our athletes and especially our captains that have excelled in their roles and helped to bring the teams together, as well as keep them focused and improving," said Wolff. "It has been an incredible first year so far and can’t wait for many more.”

The esports team also competed in Valorant with a finishing record 4-5 and Super Smash Bros Ultimate finishing 5-4.