Dawson Community College forward signs with NAIA Bacone College

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College forward Corbain Lone Bear has signed a Letter of Intent to play basketball for Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma, DCC announced.

Lone Bear is from Dodson, Montana and was a freshman this past year for the Buccaneers. He played in 12 games and helped Dawson to a 23-3 record, three championships and a spot in the JUCO National Tournament.

Because of COVID, Lone Bear will still have four years of eligibility remaining. He will be joining his brother and cousin who also play for Bacone. The Warriors are an NAIA school that plays in the Continental Athletic Conference.

