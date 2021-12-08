Dawson Community College esports team eliminated at nationals, closes 11-1

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - The Dawson Community College esports team made a big statement in the first round of the NJCAAe National Tournament on Thursday beating Coastal Bend College 4-0 in a best-of-7 format.

Jonah Ducharme and Scott Rafter played well and kept calm, even when things weren’t going their way in the first part of competition. They stayed relaxed and confident which led them to a smooth victory in the first round.

“It was great to see the amount of people watching on our stream, but also the athletes that joined us in the Esports Lab on campus. The atmosphere was exciting and the support was great!” said Head Coach Tanner Wolff.

After Thursday's win, the Bucs were eliminated by Herkimer College on Sunday

"It was a well fought battle, but unfortunately we came out on the losing end," said their head coach.

The loss ends the fall season for the Bucs after finishing 11-1.

Their spring regular season begins the week of February.

