Dawson Community College duo voted all-America

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College’s women’s basketball players Ashya Klopfenstein and Tamiya Francis have been named to the 2021 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Two-Year College All-America Team.

Klopfenstein of Howe, Indiana, was named to the top 10 WBCA All-American Team. Last year, she was an Honorable Mention selection. She was also named an Honorable Mention All-American by Junior College World Exposure Report, was voted First Team All-Conference and NJCAA All-Region 13. The 6’1 forward/center has recently signed an NCAA Division I National Letter of Intent to play for Robert Morris University.

5’2 point guard Tamiya Francis of Toronto, Canada, was voted WBCA Honorable Mention All-American. She was also selected as a World Exposure Report Honorable Mention All-American, voted First Team All-Conference and NJCAA All-Region 13.

Coach Romeo Lagmay commended them on their accomplishments, “Both Ashya and Tamiya were a strong, complimentary duo during our successful run this past season. Both were fast on offense, threats in scoring and on defense, as well as solid captains on the team. They are outstanding students academically, and I congratulate them on all of their success and dedication they poured into Dawson Community College.”

