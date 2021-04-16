Dawson Community College basketball women sign Poland native

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Having to replace several sophomores, Dawson Community College is having no issues finding new Lady Buccaneer basketball athletes.

Dawson has announced their new addition to the fall 2021 roster. NJCAA Letter of Intent signee Adrianna Ambroziak is a 5’9 guard/forward from Lodz, Poland. Ambroziak, however, will be graduating high school domestically from Mount Zion Christian Academy in Durham, North Carolina.

Ambroziak played US basketball at two different schools in North Carolina. At Tri-City Christian High School, she started in 25 games, averaging 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals. During the 2018-2019 season, her team won the championship at the Bull City Classic and were state champions in the Catholic Schools Athletic Association. She was named to the All-State team. The following 2019-2020 season, she transferred to Mount Zion Christian Academy, and won another state title in the CSAA with an overall 9-1 record. Her team once again won the Bull City Classic and were champions in the MLK Weekend Showcase. At Mount Zion, Ambroziak averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

Head Coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. commented, “Adrianna is a tough son of a gun. It’s easy for her to go past her defenders and finish at the basket. She has a solid 3 point game, and is a force underneath in finishing lay ups or put backs. I also like the fact that she has good ball handling skills. Adrianna has a great personality and just loves the game. Her experience in high level high school basketball in the US will give her an edge at this level.”

Adrianna on her new college, “I chose Dawson Community College because I believe that it is the best fit for me. After talking with coach I think that the athletic program and academics are great. And I also think that the team and school members are like a family and because my home is far away, that means a lot.”

