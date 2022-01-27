Dawson Community College basketball men edge Lake Region State, women win by 20

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - The DCC basketball men edged Lake Region State College 72-71 Wednesday night moving to 18-4 overall and 10-3 in conference.

It was Dawson's 33rd straight conference home win, a record dating back to January 24, 2019. Wednesday's game was a tight one with 13 ties and 14 lead changes, but the Bucs hit free throws and got defensive stops at the end.

"Lake Region is a tough team," commented Bucs Coach Joe Peterson. "They are smart and physical and really dominated us on the boards, but our guys kept working and made the plays they needed to at the end of the game. A few of our best players didn't have their best night, but we found a way to win in the end."

Kennedy Brown helped Dawson get off to a good start with a mid-range jumper to get the scoring going, and then after a 3-point shot by Michael Jok, Brown scored on a dunk and a lay-up to give the Bucs a 9-2 lead. That was the largest lead either team had in the first half as they battled back and forth with 6 ties and 8 lead changes. Dawson closed out the half with a drive by Reggie Martin and then two free throws from DeAngelo Horn. After Clarence Daniels got a tip-in for the Royals with 7 seconds left, Jalen Tot drove down and drew a foul and connected on two free throws to give the Bucs a 35-30 half-time advantage. Daniels dominated the opening half with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Anthony Davis contributed 9 points. Horn led Dawson with 11 points and 5 rebounds. The visitors controlled the boards 24-16 while Dawson won the turnover battle 11-4 in the first half.

Dawson jumped out to a double digit advantage in the first couple of minutes of the second half when they went on a 12-4 run. Lake Region climbed back into it halfway through the second half with a 9-0 run as Dawson struggled to score. The teams kept exchanging the lead over a four minute stretch and Lake Region took their biggest lead at 64-60 after Carson Henningsgard made two straight 3-pointers. Dawson's defense tightened up over the final four minutes, only allowing the Royals to score five points. Jok made a 3-pointer to tie it at 66 with three minutes remaining. Horn made two free throws to put Dawson up by 1 point with less than a minute left. Jalen Tot stole a pass on one possession and then on Lake Region's final possession Michael Jok stepped over and took a charge on Henningsgard with 3 seconds on the clock. Dawson scored 24 points off of 24 Lake Region turnovers, and only turned it over 11 times themselves.

Horn led the charge for Dawson with 19 points on 6-9 shooting and had 8 rebounds. Jok scored 17 on 5-9 shooting from 3 point range and he also grabbed 6 boards. Martin scored 14 and had 3 steals as well.

The Royals were led by Daniels who had a big night with 25 points and 17 rebounds as well as 3 steals. Davis contributed 19 points and 3 rebounds.

Dawson 18-4 (10-3) will host Bismarck State College tomorrow night in Glendive.

Meantime, DCC's women blasted Lake Region State 61-41 during Barefoot Coaching night in the Toepke Center.

Dawson came out strong in the first quarter Wednesday with a solid 14-6 lead. The red and black continued their attack 22-12 in the next quarter.

At halftime, the Lady Buccaneers were up 36-18. Lake Region fought back, winning the 3rd quarter 13-8. Dawson would lead in almost every enhanced statistic of the game. Dawson scored 32 points in the paint to Lake Region’s 10. They had 23 points off turnovers and Lake Region had 16. The visiting Lady Royals were scoreless off 2nd chance points, while the Lady Bucs scored 12. Dawson’s bench also outscored Lake Region 11-3.

DCC Barefoot Coaching participant Romeo Lagmay, Jr. commented, “I really liked our team composure and energy coming into the game. They played with effective communication and stayed poised. We need to improve our free throw and 3 point scoring, but they made them when we needed it. Brianna Bergum sat out with foul trouble and still managed to score 15 points, while staying disciplined in the second half. It was an overall great night with a victory not only on the court, but with all the shoe and monetary donations for the Barefoot Coaching campaign.”

Lake Region’s Tiziana Huici led the game with 20 points, shooting a perfect 10-10 from the foul line.

Hailee Brandon led Dawson with 16 points, 4 steals and was one shy of a double double with a team high 9 rebounds. Brianna Bergum scored 15 points and had 7 rebounds. Eva Kingston added 11 points and 8 rebounds. Logan Stetzner and Sabira Ahayeva led the game with 4 assists apiece.

The Lady Bucs will rest for 24 hours, and suit up again to face the visiting Lady Mystics of Bismarck State College on Thursday at 5:30 pm. Dawson lost to Bismarck at home in November, 63-69, after leading by 20 points.

Earlier this week, Samantha Jenkins received the Mon-Dak Player of the Week honor. During a 1-1 effort for the Buccaneers she shot 55% from the field, scored 47 points, and totaled 16 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals and 1 blocked shot. The 5’9” freshman guard from Wellington, New Zealand, attended Queen Margaret High School.