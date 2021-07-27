Dawson Community College baseball coach Sean Repay resigns

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College head baseball coach Sean Repay has resigned to pursue other opportunities, the school announced.

In his only year leading the Buccaneers, they finished 28-23 on the season and 15-8 in conference. They finished 3rd place in the conference, 3rd place at the Mon-Dak Conference Tournament and 3rd place in the Region XIII Tournament.

“I am very thankful and proud of my time at DCC," Repay said. "I will do everything in my power to help prepare for this change in leadership in the baseball program. I wish the institution and baseball program the best of luck moving forward.”

DCC has already begun the search for it's next baseball coach.

“The timing of this is unfortunate for the players who are committed to report to Dawson within the next month," said Bucs' athletic director Joe Peterson. "We will do everything we can to find a quality coach who can help provide each of these players a great experience at Dawson. I’m confident our program will continue to be very competitive like it always has been in the past. We have excellent facilities and strong support for our athletes. So, it’s a great opportunity for any coach.”