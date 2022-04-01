Dawson Community College adds Winnett-Grass Range forward Walker Doman

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE— Winnett's Walker Doman has signed a Letter of Intent to play basketball for Dawson Community College, the school announced Friday morning.

The 6’5 forward led co-op Winnett-Grass-Range to a 20-8 record this year and finished 3rd place at the Northern C Divisional. Doman was selected First Team All-Conference and All-State as a junior and a senior.

His high school coach Brandon Bantz commented, “I am very excited and proud to see Walker earn the opportunity to continue his basketball career at Dawson. DCC has a great program and I couldn’t be happier for him. I know he will bring his blue collar work ethic with him. I am eager to see the strides he will make over the next few years there.”

Doman averaged 20.8 ppg in his senior year while shooting 60.8% from the field and 71% from the free throw line. He also grabbed 9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

“Walker has a high ceiling. He has good size, moves his feet well and can play above the rim,” Dawson Coach Joe Peterson shared. “As his shooting and ball-handling skills continue to improve, he has the chance to be an impact player in college if he works hard.”

The Buccaneers are coming off a 27-7 season in which they won their third consecutive Region XIII Championship. They are losing nine sophomores who have won 50 games in the past two seasons. Dawson has signed three recruits for next season and will return three guys from their regular rotation including DeAngelo Horn, Joe Mpoyo and Aidan Fishell.

