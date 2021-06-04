Chinook's Ethan Bell among Miles Community College men's basketball signings

(Editor's note: Miles Community College media releases)

MILES CITY -- Chinook Sugarbeeter guard Ethan Bell has signed a national letter of intent to continue his playing career with the Miles Community College men's basketball program.

Bell, a 6-foot guard, is a two-time Class C all-state performer who averaged 22 points, five assists and three rebounds per game during his senior season. He shot 58% from the field, 41% from 3-point line and 78% from the free throw line. The four-year letter-winner scored 1,164 career points for Chinook and helped his Sugarbeeter teams to an 82-16 overall record.

"I chose Miles because I felt that is was the right fit for me as a player and I love the environment," Bell said. "Coach (Chase) Tait is a great coach and he will help me continue to improve as a basketball player and continue to have a great career. They have a great program and I believe I can help them improve."

Bell will major in Physical Education at MCC.

Miles CC also announced this week the signings of 6-4 wing Tvon Jones from Philadelphia and David Gorianskii of Tralee, Ireland.

Jones was a key part to the 2019 PIAA AA state champion basketball team for Math, Civics & Science Charter School. They were the Philadelphia Public League Champions as well. Jones was a two-time Philadelphia all-Public league selection and AP Pennsylvania second-team all-state selection. He averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds per game as a senior. Jones attended NCAA Division II Chaflin University last season, but the league did not play due to covid.

"I chose Miles to experience a high level of competition on the court and a small family-like atmosphere off the court where I can focus and reach my goals academically and athletically," Jones said.

Gorianskii is a 6-11 forward from Mercy Mounthawk High School that was the 2020 national champion and 2019 regional champion. Gorianskii averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three assists per game for the 2020 season. He also played AAU basketball for the Tralee Imperials and the Tralee Warriors (U20) and was selected AAU most improved player 2018-2020.

"I believe that Miles CC is the best fit for me to continue my basketball career and studies," Gorianskii said.