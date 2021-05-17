Charlie Kruer of Twin Bridges signs with Dawson Community College

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College men’s basketball coach Joe Peterson has announced the signing of Charlie Kruer from Twin Bridges High School. The 6’6 guard averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists this past season while shooting over 40% from the field, 34% from 3-point range and 67% from the free throw line.

“I am excited to join the family and am looking forward to competing," Kruer said. "Dawson is a great fit for me as a student and player and I can’t wait to get to work and improve as a player and to help continue the winning culture of the team.”

Kruer led his team to the Class C State Championship Game as a senior. As a junior, he helped his team reach the state semifinals. In his four years of playing varsity, Kruer was a part of four district championships. He was All-Conference for 3 years and All-State in his final two seasons. He scored 1178 points in his high school career while making 170 3-pointers.

Twin Bridges coach Josh Keller commented, “Charlie was a tremendous player and pure shooter for us, always willing to put in the extra time to develop his game, and it showed. I’m excited to see Charlie have the opportunity to continue his career with a great junior college program.”

Kruer will be joining a Dawson team that went 23-3 this past season and qualified for the National Tournament for the first time. The Buccaneers are the defending conference, region and district champions; and they are returning 10 players from last season’s team.

“Charlie has good size for his position and good skills. With the right work ethic, I think he really has a chance to blossom into a good college basketball player," said Peterson. "He is an outstanding young man and an excellent student as well. I’m excited to get him on campus in the fall and begin working with him.”

