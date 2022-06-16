Watch
More CollegeJUCO

Actions

Butte Central's Sofee Thatcher signs with Dawson Community College

Thatcher DCC.png
DCC ATHLETICS
Thatcher DCC.png
Posted at 9:46 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 11:46:53-04

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College head softball coach Tami Lagmay has announced the signing of Sofee Thatcher from Butte Central Catholic High School.

“Sofee is an All-State player that will definitely contribute to our outfield and lineup next year," Lagmay said. "I been watching Sofee for a couple years now and super excited that she committed to our DCC family. She knows what he takes to be a winner on and off the field. Sofee’s attitude and competitive drive will be an impact to our program right away.”

“I picked Dawson because I felt at home when I went on my visit," Thatcher said. "Coach Tami is going to push me to the next level as a player all while winning games along the way.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119