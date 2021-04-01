Bridger's Jenna Kallevig inks with Dawson Community College volleyball

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College is excited to announce their first signee for the 2021 volleyball season, Jenna Kallevig.

Kallevig has been a standout player for the Bridger Scouts during her career both athletically and academically. She has a 4.0 GPA and has been Academic All-State eight different times as well as honor roll every quarter. On the court, she has dominated by lettering all four years in volleyball and three years in basketball as well as receiving individual honors of Kill Leader, Most Inspirational, Miss Scout, First Team All-Conference basketball, First Team All- Conference volleyball three times, and All-State volleyball two times.

Her team has had a lot of success during her time at Bridger winning their District and Divisional all four years she was in school, as well as placing in the top four at the state tournament each year. Her sophomore and junior years they were runner-ups at the state tournament and as a senior they won the Class C State Title.

Coach Dina Fritz about Jenna signing, “Jenna is a great athlete and person! I am so excited that she chose Dawson to continue with her career. She is a hard worker and very coachable and kind. She works hard not only on the court but in the classroom and takes pride in everything she does which shows in her exceptional high school career.”

“Dawson offers a great opportunity for graduating students to transition into becoming independent, as well as a great one on one experience," said Kallevig. "The volleyball girls were very welcoming and had great team energy. I am so grateful to be able to be a part of it next year. I also never once had to question whether Coach Fritz was sincerely interested either. Coming from a program where I’ve always had my aunt on the sideline, having a coach that cares for the players beyond the court is one of my biggest values. Coach Fritz does just that, and I am excited to play for her next year.”