Billings Skyview’s Robby Gress signs with Dawson Community College

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Robby Gress from Billings Skyview has signed his NJCAA national letter of intent to compete for Dawson Community College this track season, the school has announced.

Gress leaves his high school career with personal bests in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.04 seconds and the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.30.

During his senior season of track, Gress finished fifth in the 110 hurdles and then placed fourth in the 300 hurdles at the at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet in Laurel. At the Eastern AA divisional meet, Gress finished out his hurdle season with a seventh-place finish in the 110 hurdles and a 10th-place finish in the 300 hurdles.

Gress also ran as the anchor leg on Billings Skyview’s 4x400 relay team this season where the team finished with a best time of 3:36.93 and competed at the Class AA state track and field meet at the end of May where they finished in 10th place.

“Robby is talented and ready to compete at the next level," said Bucs head coach Alex Chase Wolff. "I’m excited to watch him grow and improve. He is going to be a huge part of our relay team’s success this next season, but will also be a strong competitor on his own in hurdle events. I am really looking forward to Robby's work ethic and his eagerness to compete that he will bring to the team.”