Billings Skyview's Benton Carlson chooses Dawson Community College for track, cheer

GLENDIVE - Benton Carlson of Billings Skyview High School has signed with the Dawson Community College track and field program and cheer team, the school announced.

Carlson participated in both track & field as a thrower, throwing both shot put and javelin all four years of high school. He also cheered his senior year, played the trombone in the band as well as the piano, and maintained a 3.5 GPA through the last four years.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to stunt and throw at Dawson next year," said Carlson. "Dawson felt comfortable as soon as I walked in the door. The staff and students were welcoming and very informative. I love the fact that DCC is a smaller school, so I know that I will have the opportunity to have more 1 on 1 time with my professors if I need help, or with my coaches with some form analysis in throwing or in stunting.”

Carlson plans to begin his general education courses with a focus in art while at Dawson. His goal is to eventually receive a four year degree in art and design and hopefully begin a design internship for Warner Brothers and/or DC Comics.

“I’m so excited to have cheer Chuckers this year to do stunts with," cheer coach Ericca Berry said. "Benton brings experience and enthusiasm that I am looking forward to utilizing this year. Cheer at DCC is stepping up to a new level!”

"We are looking forward to having Benton join us," said track and field coach Alex Chase Wolff. "He is very coachable and willing to put in the work to continue to improve. He has the potential to see a lot of success.”