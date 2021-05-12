Billings Central's Grace Zeier chooses Dawson Community College

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College has announced the volleyball commitment of Billings Central libero Grace Zeier.

Zeier has grown up around volleyball from a very young age and grew to love the sport. Zeier lettered in volleyball three years at Billings Central, was named second team All-Conference her senior year and was also honored as a co-captain her senior year. During her Central career the Rams won the Divisional A Tournament all three years, were State A runners up her junior year and were State A champions her sophomore and senior seasons. During her final two years she led the team in digs with a total of 836.

“I’m excited to go to Dawson and be a part of the program Coach Fritz is building," said Zeier. "Leadership, integrity, and the ability to compete are important to me. I feel like these qualities are a part of the volleyball program at Dawson. On the tour I could see myself going there and it was evident that there was a great community supporting the school. The teachers, office staff, students, and players- everyone was so kind. I am looking forward to getting to know the girls on and off the volleyball court, and can’t wait to get started. Thank you Coach Fritz for this opportunity!”

Zeier's accomplishments far exceed the volleyball court. She was a part of Kids Connecting Kids her junior year, Student Ambassador her junior year (both not available her Senior year due to COVID restrictions), Academic All-State three years, National Honors Society and maintained a 3.9 GPA throughout high school.

“Grace has a great up beat personality," said Bucs head coach Dina Fritz. "After talking with her for the first time, I knew I had to get this kid on my team for next year. She will be a great addition to our team on the defensive end and help us become more competitive in our conference. She has great training and reads the ball very well. With her hard work on and off the court makes her the perfect addition to our Buc family this fall.”