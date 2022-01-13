Bergum earns Mon-Dak award; Miles Community College women win 1st conference game

(Editor's note: DCC/MCC Athletics releases)

GLENDIVE - The Mon-Dak women's player of the week is Brianna Bergum, a 5'10" freshman forward from Dawson Community College, the conference has announced.

During their only game of the week, she shot 60% from the field and scored 20 points, she also had 10 rebounds, and 2 steals.

She currently ranks No.1 with the most steals in the conference, No. 4 in offensive rebounding, along being No.5 in field goal percentage, and No. 10 with the most points.

Bergum is from Garniell, Montana and attended Moore High School.

The DCC captain currently has her team in 3rd place in conference with an 11-6 overall record.

MILES CITY - The MCC Pioneer Women's Basketball team used a monster 4th quarter to rally past United Tribes Tech and snag their 1st MonDak Conference win of the season and snapped a 7-game losing skid in the process. The Pioneers trailed 53-47 going in to the 4th quarter and used a huge 28-point outburst to pull out a 75-67 win in Bismarck on Wednesday night.

Angelina Dimasi (Warooni, Australia) scored a career high 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-5 FT) off the bench and grabbed a team high 9 rebounds in the process.

The Thunderbirds (1-9 MonDak, 6-11 overall) were led by LaTosha Thunderhawk with 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 FT).

The Pioneers are now 1-8 in MonDak Conference play and 3-14 overall. They will travel to Northwest College in Powell, WY for final non-conference game of the season Friday at 5:30 p.m. MST.

