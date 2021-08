(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

MILES CITY - Olivia Cook from Miles Community College is the first Mon-Dak Conference volleyball player of the week for the fall 2021 season.

Cook is a 5-foot-11 sophomore right side hitter from Belgrade.

During five matches last weekend, Cook accumulated 31 kills in 93 attempts with 12 errors, 9 blocks, 12 digs, and 2 assists.

This is Cook's first collegiate season playing volleyball at MCC. She also played softball for the Pioneers last spring.