Belarus National Team point guard inks with Dawson Community College

GLENDIVE - Head Coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. announced the signing of top point guard Sabira Yaheva of Minsk, Belarus. Yaheva has officially signed her NJCAA National Letter of Intent to play for Dawson Community College Women’s Basketball for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

Lagmay expressed his confidence, “Sabira is a major signee for us. She is a pure point guard who possesses all the skills that position is known for. She can score in different ways. She leads with great confidence. Her passing skills are impeccable. When I first saw her play, I was a bit in awe. What really makes Sabira standout is her defense. Off the ball, on the ball, it doesn’t matter, Sabira is a major disturbance defensively. She loves to play defense! So she will fit right in with our team defensive strategies.”

In high school, Yaheva was named the league MVP in the Belarus Youth Championship in the 2016-2017 season. That season she averaged 9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. Her team has won the youth championship five times during her career. She has been the team captain the last three years on the Belarus National Team. While on the National Team and competing in the European Championships, her team placed 4th place in 2017, 2nd place in 2018, and won the championship in 2019. This past season, they took 4th place in the Belarusian Championship.

Also in 2018, Yaheva played on the 3 on 3 Belarus National Team, placing 5th place in the World Cup. In 2020, her 3 on 3 team finished in 2nd place. During these last two previous seasons in the Belarus Premier League, she was the league leader in steals, averaging 3 steals a game. Her other statistical averages were 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Yaheva commented on her new venture overseas, “I am very happy to be a part of the Dawson CC Basketball program. This is a good international program. My dream was to play in college in the USA and Dawson will help me do it. I want to say thank you to Coach Romeo for the opportunity to train and play under his guidance. Dreams come true and I am very happy and excited! Go Bucs!”