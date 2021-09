(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - The Mon-Dak Conference has named Dawson Community College's Logan Stetzner as it's Volleyball Player of the Week.

The 5-foot-6 freshman right side hitter helped the Buccaneers to a 4-1 mark. She had 42 kills in 145 attempts with 21 errors, 57 digs, 15 assists, 10 aces, and .5 blocks during the five matches.

Stetzner, from Anaconda High School, currently sits 3rd in the conference for total kills and 8th in aces per set.