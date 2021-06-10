Alaskan runner signs with Dawson Community College

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Eniah Boseman from Anchorage, Alaska, has committed to Dawson Community College Cross Country and Track & Field program.

Eniah began running and training competitively less than a year ago and has already seen success.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to run at the next level, to run faster, and have fun doing it," Boseman said. "I am also looking forward to having smaller class sizes Dawson offers for me to understand what I’m learning.”

Boseman plans to get a degree in welding and take classes for nutrition or athletic training. He then plans to transfer for a 4 year degree in nutrition or athletic training.

“Eniah has so much potential and most importantly he wants to work hard, improve, and is willing to do what needs to be done to get to where he wants to go," said Bucs head coach Alex Chase Wolff. "He is going to be a great asset to our distance team.”

Boseman finishes out his short high school career with personal bests in the 3200m of 11:08, the 1600m with a 5:15, and the 5k with a time of 20:09.