Jordan Roe scores late equalizer to help MSUB’s women’s soccer team to a 1-1 2OT draw at the University of Mary

(Editor's note: MSUB athletics release)

BISMARCK, N.D. – Wrapping up its season-opening road trip on Monday night at the MDU Resources Community Bowl, the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team battled host University of Mary to a 1-1, double-overtime draw.

Jordan Roe scored her first goal of the season in the 74th minute, which was enough to help the Yellowjackets erase a 1-0 deficit and earn the road result. “I am extremely proud of the team for fighting so hard in the third game in five days, and going to double overtime against a very good and physical University of Mary team,” said MSUB head coach Stephen Cavallo. “I am really impressed with our willingness and desire to go win the game, and not wanting to settle for the draw. We wanted to go out and try to find the winner, even in the last couple of minutes.”

MSUB (1-1-1) out-shot Mary (0-0-1) 14-11 in the evenly-played match, while each team won four corner kicks during a night that featured numerous chances towards goal on both sides of the net. Emma Davies scored the Marauders’ lone goal of the match, as she gave the hosts a 1-0 advantage in the early minutes of the second half with her first tally of the season. “I am proud of the team for responding after giving away an unnecessary goal,” said Cavallo. “Liberty battled really hard, and it was great to have Jordan Roe back in the mix. Hailee Gertsch had a great game defensively for us as well.”

Liberty Palmer was at the front end of Roe’s equalizer, nodding the ball past the back line and into the goal box. From there Roe tucked a powerful left-footed shot inside the far post from the left side of the box to even the score at 1-1. “,” said Roe.

The Marauders had multiple promising runs down the left side of the pitch, one of which came with 15 minutes to go before halftime. Davies rolled a cross towards the box but it glanced off the side netting and out of harm’s way.

Palmer helped create a decent look towards goal with eight minutes left in the opening half, fighting to lay off a ball for Leila Clark just outside the goal box. The freshman landed her shot on target, but Mary goalkeeper Madisyn Waltman smothered it for a save.

MSUB came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders, creating strong chances at the outset of the second half. Excellent field vision by Abby Sena led to the team’s first big chance of the second, as she weaved a left-footed pass from the defensive third forward towards Palmer. After a flick through into the goal box, Sydney Torres blasted a shot on frame that required a diving save from Waltman.

The Marauders capitalized on a defensive miscue less than a minute later however, as Davies stole the ball in the defensive third and nailed the upper-right corner of the net to give UM a 1-0 advantage. The ‘Jackets responded with pressure right away, winning a throw-in deep in Mary territory leading to another save by Waltman when Cassie Southwick ripped a shot on target.

Yellowjacket goalkeeper Clare Keenan saved the day at the 60-minute mark, coming well out of her box and narrowly beating an attacker to the ball who had an otherwise-clean look towards the goal.

Palmer put in the hard work that led to a near equalizer, winning the ball off of a defender before battling hard into the box and sliding at the last second to knock it off her mark and out for a corner kick. Clark’s delivery rattled around the six-yard box, before Waltman smothered a tapped attempt by Kendall McGraw that was headed for the back of the net.

Kailey Findlay nearly netted her first collegiate goal with seven minutes to go in the match, but Waltman soared to her left to knock away a touch that was headed near the upper corner of the net. Keenan dealt with a dangerous free kick from the left side of the field, rushing forward to punch the ball out of danger with one minute left in regulation.

MSUB’s best chance in overtime came with just over two minutes left in the first period, when Palmer beat a pair of defenders and cut the ball back to her right foot at the top of the box. The freshman got plenty of power on a curling shot towards the far post, but once again Waltman was there with a diving save to keep the game going.

Waltman finished with nine saves in the match, while Keenan had five stops as each team relied heavily on its goalkeeper throughout the entire 110 minutes. Gertsch led all field players with 100 minutes in the match, while Palmer played 97 and placed a shot on target. Sydney Torres led MSUB with three shots on frame, while Roe and Clark each put a pair on target. “This road trip has shown that this team has a lot of grit and tenacity, and I’m looking forward to us continuing to improve,” said Cavallo after the team’s 1-0 loss at Northern State on Thursday and 1-0 victory against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday.

THE BUZZ: Palmer was selected as the St. Vincent Healthcare Player of the Game…MSUB is now 11-11-4 all-time against Mary and is 3-6-3 in road matches against the Marauders…the goal was the fourth of Roe’s career, after she led the team with three goals during the modified 2021 spring season…the assist was the first of Palmer’s career.

NEXT UP: The Yellowjackets return to the Magic City to make their 2021 home debut, with matches against Minnesota State Moorhead on Thursday at 4 p.m. and a rematch against University of Mary on Saturday at 3 p.m.