Jeff Choate adds former Montana State star Joey Thomas to Nevada coaching staff

RENO, Nevada — Jeff Choate is adding another former Montana State standout to his coaching staff at Nevada.

Joey Thomas, who was an All-America honorable mention and two-time first-team all-Big Sky Conference cornerback during his tenure with the Bobcats from 2000-03, is joining the Wolf Pack staff as the passing game coordinator/secondary coach.

After his playing career at Montana State — where he had 10 interceptions and 37 pass breakups — Thomas was selected in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He played six seasons in the NFL before beginning his coaching career, which started in the high school ranks in Seattle.

Thomas first coached in college in 2019 at Fort Scott Junior College in Kansas. He then coached two seasons on the staff at Florida Atlantic before coaching with Choate at Texas. Thomas was the Longhorns' senior defense analyst.

Thomas is the fourth former Bobcat to join Choate's staff at Nevada. Kane Ioane was named the Wolf Pack's defensive coordinator, and Brian Armstrong will be the run game coordinator/offensive line coach. James Price will also serve on Nevada's staff full time, starting as the interim wide receivers coach.