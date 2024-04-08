‘If you’re on a hot spell, it’s really good’: Dawson CC coach Shawn McGinley on speedy rodeo season

GLENDIVE — It may be the fastest spring sports season in Montana. Five college rodeos in three weeks.

“If you’re on a hot spell, it’s really good. If you’re not, maybe not so good,” Dawson Community College head coach Shawn McGinley recently told MTN Sports at his team's practice arena.

McGinley's Buccaneers bring one of the smallest rosters to this Big Sky Region with just 17 athletes. Nathan Hoffman is one of them splitting time between tie-down roping and team roping. The Glendive native has a good beat on where the Bucs are strongest entering this week's pair of rodeos at Montana State.

“We’ve got two kids sitting high in the calf roping and another high in the bull riding. A few strong girls in the breakaway, as well,” he said.

Between the men and women, 10 of this year's Buccaneers hail from Canada, including Saskatchewan's Abby Collen who competes in barrel racing and goat tying.

“I’m feeling pretty good. I’m excited to get going again this year," Collen said. "We’ve gotten to go to some clinics this year, so we’ve revamped our skills and got some new feedback.”

Timber Hauso, from Bowman, N.D., is the latest in a long line of family members to rodeo at DCC.

“I’m following my mom, my dad and all my aunts,” said Hauso, who's involved with breakaway roping and goat tying. She admitted she may be the most relaxed of that group — not feeling much pressure — while aspiring to become an equine massage therapist out of college.

Tie-down roper Chase Kellett said he also thought about a degree working with animals.

“Well, the original plan to was to be a vet, but that’s a little (too much) schooling," he said with a smile. "So, I think I’m just going to take the easier option, go to another school and be a welder."

Hoffman appreciated being one of two, along with Paisley Smith, fortunate to start college at home.

“I was very comfortable coming here," he said. "(I'll) get my generals out of the way for pennies on the dollar and go somewhere else later.” He said “somewhere else” is likely Montana State for a civil engineering degree.

The Bucs' practice arena is about a 20-minute drive from campus. McGinley would love to see a more convenient spot materialize for his team. He envisions something “closer to campus (and) a little more accessible for the kids on a 24-hour, seven-day-a week type deal."

In the meantime, he and the Bucs are hoping for that hot spell he pointed to as the spring season opens this week.

(Editor's note: Scripps Sports will broadcast the four public performances live from Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on MTN stations throughout Montana. Click here for details.)