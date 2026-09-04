MISSOULA — Idaho State is ranked No. 23 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, marking the first time since 2018 that the Bengals have appeared in the national poll.

The ranking came after media members picked Idaho State to finish fourth in the Big Sky Conference preseason poll, a sign of the program's progress under fourth-year head coach Cody Hawkins.

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Idaho State enjoys 1st national ranking since 2018 as program continues rise under coach Cody Hawkins

Hawkins has downplayed the significance of preseason expectations, a stance he made clear at the Big Sky Kickoff during a sit-down interview with Scripps Sports at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Wash.

“To me, preseason expectations are stupid," Hawkins said then. "And it's not because the media is awful. It's just nobody knows who we have coming back. There's so much movement and attrition and retention in football that you have to deal with."

Whether Hawkins believes in preseason projections or not, the Bengals have steadily raised expectations during his tenure.

Idaho State increased its win total in each of Hawkins' three previous seasons. The Bengals went 1-10 in 2022 before Hawkins took over, and they've gone 3-8, 5-7 and 6-6 the past three years.

The progress led to Hawkins signing a new contract with the university during the offseason. He's locked up in Pocatello through 2031.

“I believe in what we're doing, I believe in what we're building, and I don't need the shiniest toys," he said. "You don't need the biggest paycheck, but I want to be a part of something special. And I am right now, and I want to continue to build on that.”

The program's trajectory remains positive, but the Bengals have already faced challenges this season.

All-American offensive lineman Stryker Rashid has yet to return from an injury suffered last season. Fellow offensive lineman Will Davis is expected to miss the entire season after suffering an offseason injury.

The Bengals also reportedly lost star running back Dason Brooks to an injury during last week's 38-10 season-opening win over the Virginia Military Institute.

Despite those setbacks, expectations remain high with quarterback Jordan Cooke leading the offense. Against VMI, Cooke completed 18 of 29 passes for 325 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

“We're also playing a little bit with house money," Hawkins said, "because we know we're going to have a shot to be successful, and it's all about us. I want our guys to focus on improving every day.

"And wherever we get, man, it's not up to us, because we can't control the injuries, we can't control the other players that were acquired by the teams on our schedule. But we can focus on us getting better.

"And when we hit adversity, let's respond as best as we can. When we play a tough opponent, let's respond as best as we can. Whether it's schematic issues, travel issues, schedule issues, man, like, let's do everything we can to be the best version of ourselves, and we'll end up being OK."

Idaho State, which has seven home games this season, hits the road for the first time this fall, traveling to FBS Utah State on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.