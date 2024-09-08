Huntley Project's Stormy Siemion instils competitive mindset in first year as Dickinson State volleyball coach

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Dickinson State volleyball team appears to be in good hands.

Stormy Siemion, a former Huntley Project and Montana State Billings star, helped lead the Blue Hawks to a top-25 victory in her first weekend.

“I don’t think it was a surprise for the girls. They’ve worked really hard and I’ve really tried to push in them confidence and that they have a lot of value. It’s not always about winning or losing games, it’s about fighting and being competitive,” Siemion said.

“Really putting your name on the map. Teams are going to have to show up and actually prepare to play us. We’re not just going to expect to lose. We’re always expecting to win.”

Siemion took the job back in January, leaving Billings Skyview and heading to Dickinson almost immediately. That helped her not only retain some of the holdovers, but fill out the Blue Hawk roster, as well.

“It was hard at first, but I’m really glad I did. I got to know a lot of the girls that were here and create relationships with them, and then at least get a little bit of a jumpstart on recruiting. We needed a lot of players to fill a varsity and JV program,” Siemion said.

Dickinson State will get a taste of its future when it travels to Billings in mid-October to play a trio of Frontier Conference teams. It’ll also serve as a homecoming of sorts for Siemion.

“I’m excited and I think a lot of the girls are excited to move that way and see new competition. The Frontier has been really competitive for a lot of years,” Siemion said.

“I’m kind of happy we’re not in there just yet so I can get my feet wet. But I’m excited to be able to jump into that conference, because it is really competitive and I think it’s going to be a good recruiting tool as well.”

Siemion’s been a winner. Don’t expect that to change.