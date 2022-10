BILLINGS — Big Sky Conference football games between Montana and Idaho and Montana State and Northern Colorado will be broadcast Saturday by the Montana Television Network, but the Southeastern Conference game between Alabama and Tennessee can be seen over the air on the following MTN stations:

KPAX 8.5 Missoula

KAJ 18.5 Kalispell

KTVQ 2.5 Billings

KBZK 7.5 Bozeman

KXLF 4.5 Butte

KRTV 3.5 Great Falls

KTVH 12.5 Helena

Learn more about free, over the air television at thefreetvproject.org.