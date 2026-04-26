Helena's Logan Todorovich breaks Baylor heptathlon mark at Louisville meet

WACO, Texas — While the 23rd-ranked Baylor women recorded four event wins on the first day of the Michael Johnson Invitational on Friday, sophomore Logan Todorovich captured the heptathlon at Louisville's Jim Freeman/Clark Wood Invitational by breaking a school record that had stood for almost a decade.

Beating Jenna Pfeiffer's previous program record by more than 80 points, Todorovich amassed 5,666 points over the seven events while setting personal bests in the 100-meter hurdles (14.05), 800 meters (2:23.14), long jump (19-9) and shot put (36-5 ¾).

"Definitely want to start with Logan doing a great job in Louisville," Baylor coach Michael Ford said. "New school record in the multis, sits No. 4 in the Big 12 right now. So, looking forward to see what she does in about two weeks going into the Big 12 Championship."

Todorovich is a 2024 graduate of Helena High School, where she won a combined nine Class AA individual state championships in track and field including the 100-meter hurdles and long jump in each of her final three seasons.

As a sophomore with the Bengals, Todorovich finished third in the heptathlon at the AAU Junior Olympics and Nike Outdoor Nationals.

