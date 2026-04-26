High School College More Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
More College

Actions

Helena's Logan Todorovich breaks Baylor heptathlon mark at Louisville meet

Logan Todorovich
Baylor Athletics
Logan Todorovich
Posted

WACO, Texas — While the 23rd-ranked Baylor women recorded four event wins on the first day of the Michael Johnson Invitational on Friday, sophomore Logan Todorovich captured the heptathlon at Louisville's Jim Freeman/Clark Wood Invitational by breaking a school record that had stood for almost a decade.

Beating Jenna Pfeiffer's previous program record by more than 80 points, Todorovich amassed 5,666 points over the seven events while setting personal bests in the 100-meter hurdles (14.05), 800 meters (2:23.14), long jump (19-9) and shot put (36-5 ¾).

"Definitely want to start with Logan doing a great job in Louisville," Baylor coach Michael Ford said. "New school record in the multis, sits No. 4 in the Big 12 right now. So, looking forward to see what she does in about two weeks going into the Big 12 Championship."

Todorovich is a 2024 graduate of Helena High School, where she won a combined nine Class AA individual state championships in track and field including the 100-meter hurdles and long jump in each of her final three seasons.

As a sophomore with the Bengals, Todorovich finished third in the heptathlon at the AAU Junior Olympics and Nike Outdoor Nationals.

mts-scoreboard.png

Results from around the state