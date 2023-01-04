Helena's Bobby Petrino reportedly spurning UNLV for Texas A&M coordinator job

HELENA — Montana native Bobby Petrino is reportedly leaving UNLV after just three weeks to to become the next offensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

ESPN reported the news on Wednesday. Petrino, who grew up in Helena and played quarterback at Carroll College prior to beginning his coaching career, was named the offensive coordinator at UNLV on Dec. 15.

Jimbo Fisher is finalizing a deal to hire Bobby Petrino as @AggieFootball’s OC and Petrino will take over play-calling duties, sources tell ESPN. Petrino, one of the top offensive minds in football, was briefly OC at UNLV after spending last three seasons at Missouri State. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 4, 2023

Prior to joining the Rebels' staff, Petrino was the head coach at FCS Missouri State from 2020-22. Texas A&M, a Power 5 school in the Southeastern Conference, is coached by Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies went 5-7 this past season under Fisher.

Brett McMurphy, a college football insider for the Action Network, via Twitter quoted UNLV coach Barry Odom saying he had accepted Petrino's resignation.

Petrino, a Helena Capital High School alum, has held offensive coordinator and/or quarterback coaching positions across the country and at all levels, including at Carroll College, Idaho, Arizona State, Nevada, Utah State, Louisville and Auburn, and the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL.

He was a head college coach at Louisville (twice), Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Missouri State, and briefly held a stint as head coach in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons.

Petrino, regarded as one of football's top offensive minds, had an 18-15 record in his most recent head coaching stint at Missouri State. He guided the Bears to the FCS playoffs in 2020.

