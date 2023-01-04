Watch Now
More College

Actions

Helena's Bobby Petrino reportedly spurning UNLV for Texas A&M coordinator job

Missouri St Arkansas Football
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino reacts after a call against Arkansas during on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Missouri St Arkansas Football
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 17:50:16-05

HELENA — Montana native Bobby Petrino is reportedly leaving UNLV after just three weeks to to become the next offensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

ESPN reported the news on Wednesday. Petrino, who grew up in Helena and played quarterback at Carroll College prior to beginning his coaching career, was named the offensive coordinator at UNLV on Dec. 15.

Prior to joining the Rebels' staff, Petrino was the head coach at FCS Missouri State from 2020-22. Texas A&M, a Power 5 school in the Southeastern Conference, is coached by Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies went 5-7 this past season under Fisher.

Brett McMurphy, a college football insider for the Action Network, via Twitter quoted UNLV coach Barry Odom saying he had accepted Petrino's resignation.

Petrino, a Helena Capital High School alum, has held offensive coordinator and/or quarterback coaching positions across the country and at all levels, including at Carroll College, Idaho, Arizona State, Nevada, Utah State, Louisville and Auburn, and the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL.

He was a head college coach at Louisville (twice), Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Missouri State, and briefly held a stint as head coach in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons.

Petrino, regarded as one of football's top offensive minds, had an 18-15 record in his most recent head coaching stint at Missouri State. He guided the Bears to the FCS playoffs in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119