Helena native Matt Miller to be named offensive coordinator at Washington State

MISSOULA — Helena native Matt Miller will be the next offensive coordinator at Washington State, MTN Sports confirmed.

CBS Sports and 247Sports first reported Miller's move.

Miller, a 2010 graduate of Capital High School of 2014 Boise State grad, had been on the Broncos' coaching staff since 2020. He was the co-offensive coordinator on Spencer Danielson's staff this past season when Boise State averaged 424 yards per game and scored 29.9 points per game.

Washington State hired Kirby Moore, who was Miller's teammate at Boise State, as its head coach earlier this month. Former Cougars head coach Jimmy Rogers left after one season leading the program.

Washington State went 7-6 this past season and won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl with a 34-21 victory over Utah State.

Moore and Miller were the Broncos' top two receivers in 2012 with Miller catching 66 passes for 769 yards and five touchdowns and Moore recording 36 catches for 268 yards and a TD. Boise State went 11-2 that season and defeated Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Miller ended his Boise State career as the program's leader in all-time receptions (244) and ranked second in receiving yards (3,049) and third in receiving touchdowns (29). He was a freshman All-American in 2011 and earned All-Mountain West Conference honors in 2012 and 2013.

Miller started his coaching career as an offensive quality control assistant at Boise State in 2015 and then in 2016 joined the staff at Montana State, where he spent four years. He initially coached the Bobcat wide receivers before being promoted to offensive coordinator midway through the 2018 season.

In 2019, Montana State led the Big Sky Conference and was eighth nationally in rushing offense (258.1 yards per game). The Bobcats were 25th in the country in total offense (426.5 yards per game).

During Miller's tenure in Bozeman, MSU made the FCS playoffs in 2018 and 2019. The Bobcats advanced to the semifinal round in 2019.

Miller moved back to Boise State in 2020 and was originally hired to coach wide receivers. He spent five seasons in that role before being promoted to passing game coordinator.

While coaching the Broncos' receivers, Miller mentored Khalil Shakir, who finished his Bronco career ranked fourth in yards receiving (2,878), fifth in receptions (208), tied for sixth in 100-yard receiving games (10) and tied for ninth in touchdown receptions (20). Shakir was a fifth-round NFL draft pick of the Buffalo Bills.

Miller's high-water mark at Boise State came in 2024 when he helped the Broncos produce an offense that ranked eighth in the country in total offense (466 yards per game) and fifth in scoring offense (37.3 points per game). Boise State went 12-1 in the regular season, won the Mountain West championship and qualified for the College Football Playoff, where it lost to Penn State.

In high school at Capital, Miller was part of the Bruins' football team that won 33 consecutive games and state championships in 2006, 2007 and 2008. He was the Gatorade Montana player of the year in 2009 when he had 828 receiving yards, 864 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns.